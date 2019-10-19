Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Leaves after big hit

Haula (upper body) took a hard hit in Friday's game versus the Ducks and will not return, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Haula got crushed into the boards by Josh Manson in the second period, and immediately went down the tunnel. The Finnish center scored his team-leading seventh goal of the year before exiting. Consider him day-to-day for now. The Hurricanes don't play again until Thursday, so if Haula is not seriously injured, he may not have to miss time.