Hurricanes' Erik Haula: No-go against Flyers
Haula (undisclosed) didn't make the trip to Philadelphia for Tuesday's game against the Flyers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
With Haula sidelined by an undisclosed issue, the Hurricanes will roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen Tuesday. The 28-year-old forward, who's had a fantastic start to the season with eight goals and 11 points in 14 games, will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Rangers.
