Hurricanes' Erik Haula: No-go against New York
Haula (knee) is slated to miss a second straight game Thursday against the Rangers, NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg reports.
Coach Rod Brind'Amour labeled Haula day-to-day Wednesday, so although he'll miss a second consecutive contest Thursday, the Finnish forward could be ready to return as soon as Saturday against the Senators. The 28-year-old has had a fantastic start to the season, racking up eight goals and 11 points in 14 games, so fantasy owners will want to keep a close eye on his status heading into Carolina's clash with Ottawa.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.