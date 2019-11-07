Haula (knee) is slated to miss a second straight game Thursday against the Rangers, NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg reports.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour labeled Haula day-to-day Wednesday, so although he'll miss a second consecutive contest Thursday, the Finnish forward could be ready to return as soon as Saturday against the Senators. The 28-year-old has had a fantastic start to the season, racking up eight goals and 11 points in 14 games, so fantasy owners will want to keep a close eye on his status heading into Carolina's clash with Ottawa.