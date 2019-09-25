Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Playing against Predators

Haula (lower body) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's preseason matchup with Nashville, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Haula was pulled from his previous outing as a precautionary move, but appears to be no worse for the wear. The Finn figures to start the year in a bottom-six role, but will push Ryan Dzingel and Nino Niederreiter for more minutes. The 27-year-old could be in line for a bounce-back season after missing the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign due to a lower-body issue.