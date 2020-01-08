Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Posts secondary helper
Haula dished out an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.
Haula has been quite impressive since returning from injury, as he's lit the lamp three times and added four assists over eight games. The veteran pivot is locked into the third-line center role behind Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho, but Haula toils on the first power-play unit, where he's accrued six of 18 points this year.
