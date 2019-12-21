Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Ready to return
Haula (knee) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Panthers, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Haula will make his long-awaited return to the lineup, as he's missed the last 15 games. Despite the missed time, Haula still ranks fourth on the team with eight goals. The 28-year-old will resume his third-line role, centering Ryan Dzingel and Martin Necas.
