Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Ready to rock
Haula (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's game against the Canadiens, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Haula has been a fantastic third-line center, as he's generated 10 goals and five assists over 20 games. He'll continue to center Ryan Dzingel and Martin Necas going forward.
