Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Removal precautionary

Haula's (lower body) exit from Wednesday's game was not related to his previous issue and his considered precautionary, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Haula appears to have escaped serious concern regarding his current issue, but it will still be worth ensuring he returns to game action as the regular season approaches. He was limited to just 15 games played last season due to injury, so the team will likely take every precaution with the winger, who produced 55 points over 76 games in 2017-18 with the Golden Knights.