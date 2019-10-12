Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Scoring touch on display

Haula scored a goal on three shots in a 5-2 win over the Islanders on Friday.

Somewhat quietly, Haula has put up four goals in the Hurricanes' first five games, including two on the power play. The Finnish center has fired 16 shots on goal, so shooting 25 percent can't be expected to last for long, but he does have a career rate of 12.8 percent. While an injury limited him to seven points in 15 contests last year, Haula is only a year removed from a 29-goal, 55-point campaign with the Golden Knights in 2017-18.