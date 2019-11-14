Play

Haula (knee) is expected to suit up versus the Sabres on Thursday.

Haula missed the last four games due to his knee issue, but he's set to return in a fourth-line role against Buffalo. If the center can pick up where he left off after notching eight goals and three assists in 14 games, he may not be long for a bottom-six spot and could be bumped up sooner rather than later.

More News
Our Latest Stories