Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Set to play Thursday
Haula (knee) is expected to suit up versus the Sabres on Thursday.
Haula missed the last four games due to his knee issue, but he's set to return in a fourth-line role against Buffalo. If the center can pick up where he left off after notching eight goals and three assists in 14 games, he may not be long for a bottom-six spot and could be bumped up sooner rather than later.
