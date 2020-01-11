Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Snags assist
Haula posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.
Haula has three tallies and five helpers in his last eight games. He's been a strong presence when healthy this year, with 19 points, 52 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in 25 contests despite his third-line role. Six of the Finn's points have come on the power-play, but his production hasn't been overly reliant on that situation.
