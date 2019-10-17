Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Tallies again in loss

Haula scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

That's six goals in eight games for Haula, an incredible pace for a third-line center. He has seven points and 24 shots overall this year, and he could be warranting fantasy attention with the hot start. The Finn is certainly worth considering for DFS purposes.

