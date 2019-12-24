Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Three-point effort in loss
Haula scored two goals and an assist in Monday's 8-6 loss to the Maple Leafs.
In just his second game back from a knee injury that cost him a month of action, Haula set a new season scoring high. The 28-year-old now has 10 goals and 14 points through 18 games on the year, but those tallies have come on only 41 shots, giving him an unsustainable 24.4 percent shooting rate.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.