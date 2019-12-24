Haula scored two goals and an assist in Monday's 8-6 loss to the Maple Leafs.

In just his second game back from a knee injury that cost him a month of action, Haula set a new season scoring high. The 28-year-old now has 10 goals and 14 points through 18 games on the year, but those tallies have come on only 41 shots, giving him an unsustainable 24.4 percent shooting rate.