Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Traveling with team
Haula (knee) remains day-to-day according to coach Rod Brind'Amour but is traveling with the team, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Brind'Amour didn't offer much in terms of a timeline, telling reporters, "It might be soon. It might not be," but at least Haula is taking part in practice sessions. The center has missed the past 13 games due to his knee issue and should probably be considered a long shot to suit up versus Winnipeg on Tuesday. Once cleared to play, Haula will likely start in a bottom-six role, though he could challenge for more minutes as he gets back up to speed.
