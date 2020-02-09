Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Two points with man advantage
Haula scored a goal and dished an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.
Haula came back to haunt his former team, playing a key role in a four-goal third period for the Hurricanes. It was a much-needed performance for the 28-year-old, who entered Saturday on a nine-game point drought. Haula has 12 goals, 21 points and 71 shots through 35 contests this season.
