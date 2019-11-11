Play

Haula (knee) is unavailable for Monday's game against the Senators, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Haula will remain on the shelf for a fourth straight contest. The Hurricanes are on a three-game losing streak without their top goal scorer, as Haula paces the team with eight goals in 14 contests. Lucas Wallmark is expected to center the third line in his stead.

