Haula (knee) won't travel with the team on its upcoming five-game road trip, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Haula has already missed the last 10 games, and the team will carry on without him for another five. The veteran center will look to return Dec. 21 against the Panthers. Despite his extended absence, Haula still ranks fourth on the team with eight goals. Lucas Wallmark and Julien Gauthier should both get time centering the third line in Haula's stead.