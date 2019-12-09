Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Won't make road trip
Haula (knee) won't travel with the team on its upcoming five-game road trip, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Haula has already missed the last 10 games, and the team will carry on without him for another five. The veteran center will look to return Dec. 21 against the Panthers. Despite his extended absence, Haula still ranks fourth on the team with eight goals. Lucas Wallmark and Julien Gauthier should both get time centering the third line in Haula's stead.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Hasn't resumed skating•
-
Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Still sidelined by knee injury•
-
Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Facing long-term absence•
-
Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Set to play Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Watching from press box Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Erik Haula: Won't play Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.