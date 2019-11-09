Play

Haula (knee) will miss Saturday night's game against Ottawa, NHL.com's Callum Fraser reports.

For a third straight game, Haula will sit with a bummed knee, but the Hurricanes' forward does appear to be close to returning. He'll now focus on getting healthy for Monday's game against these very same Senators. In 14 games, Haula has eight goals and three assists for 11 points.

