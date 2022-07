Bear (leg) signed a one-year, $2.2 million contract with the Hurricanes on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Bear dealt with some injuries in 2021-22, and he also slipped out of favor under head coach Rod Brind'Amour. The 25-year-old Bear will look to regain a steady role in the lineup next season, though he's unlikely to see more than bottom-four usage barring a noticeable turnaround in his performance. He had 14 points in 58 contests last season.