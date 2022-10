Bear has been a healthy scratch for five straight games to start the season.

Bear is in an unusual situation after signing a one-year, $2.2 million contract with the Hurricanes in July. He proved himself to be a physical, bottom-four defenseman last season with 14 points in 58 games, but he hasn't been able to crack the lineup yet. At this point, it will likely take an injury to one of the team's regular blueliners for Bear to see any game action.