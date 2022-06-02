Bear told reporters Thursday he has something removed from his leg in a minor surgical procedure, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

This certainly explains why Bear missed the entirety of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as he probably would have been expected to at least challenge Brendan Smith or Ian Cole for a spot in the lineup for a game or two. During the regular season, the 24-year-old Bear saw action in 58 games in which he tallied five goals, nine assists and 97 shots while averaging 16:05 of ice time. With both Cole and Smith headed for unrestricted free agency, Bear should be in the mix for more minutes next season, though he'll need a new deal of his own as a restricted free agent this summer.