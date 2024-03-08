Kuznetsov was traded to Carolina from Washington in exchange for 2025 third-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports. The Capitals will retain 50 percent of his $7.8 million average annual value.

Kuznetsov is currently in the follow-up care phase, after completing his stint in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He had six goals and 11 assists in 43 games with the Capitals before the trade. The 31-year-old will likely line up as a middle-two center with the Hurricanes, once he clears the last phase of his rehabilitation.