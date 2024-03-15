Kuznetsov scored his seventh goal of the season in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

The long-time Capital picked up his first goal, and first point, as a member of the Hurricanes midway through the second period, getting the puck with tons of open space around him before picking his spot against Sergei Bobrovsky. Kuznetsov has been centering a talented line with Martin Necas and fellow newcomer Jake Guentzel at even strength while skating on Carolina's first power-play unit, so points could begin to come in bunches for the 31-year-old now that he's beginning to get comfortable in his new surroundings.