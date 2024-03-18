Kuznetsov recorded a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Senators.

Kuznetsov put the Canes ahead 2-1 early in the second period with a power-play marker, beating Anton Forsberg with a wrister from the circle, before adding an assist on a Dmitry Orlov tally in the third. The 31-year-old Kuznetsov has looked like his old self in Carolina, picking up two goals and four points in his last four contests. He's up to 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) through 49 games this season between the Hurricanes and Capitals.