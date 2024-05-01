Kuznetsov collected a goal and an assist Tuesday in a 6-3 win over the Islanders in Game 5.

The 31-year-old center scored on a penalty shot midway through the first period, then helped set up a Stefan Noesen tally early in the third. Kuznetsov was productive against the Isles, producing two two-point performances in five games despite a bottom-six role, but his main value to the Hurricanes came at the faceoff dot -- he won nine of his 12 draws Tuesday.