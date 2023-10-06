Unger Sorum has a chance to make the Hurricanes roster out of training camp, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

The 18-year-old has impressed in his first training camp after being drafted in the second round (62nd overall) in 2023. "We've definitely talked about it," coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "He opened our eyes, that's for sure. We didn't expect much from a kid at his age." Unger Sorum had 10 goals and 46 points in 42 games with Leksands' junior team in Sweden last season. Stay tuned.