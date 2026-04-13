default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Unger Sorum was recalled from AHL Chicago on Monday.

Unger Sorum has yet to make his NHL debut, and that won't happen Monday since the 20-year-old is not with the team for its game in Philadelphia, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site. However, there's a strong chance he'll draw into the lineup Tuesday against the Islanders. Unger Sorum has been excellent in the AHL this season, generating 16 goals, 63 points and a plus-9 rating over 69 appearances.

More News