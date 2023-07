Unger Sorum agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Saturday, according to PuckPedia.

Unger Sorum had 10 goals and 46 points in 42 contests with Leksands' junior club. He also appeared in seven games with Leksands' main SHL team, though he didn't record a point in that span. The 17-year-old forward was selected by Carolina with the No. 62 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He'll be a long-term project for the Hurricanes, but Unger Sorum's one that might pay off.