Unger Sorum scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Chicago's 4-3 shootout loss to Manitoba on Sunday.

Unger Sorum has been the definition of consistency so far, getting on the scoresheet in 16 of 19 games for the Wolves this season. He's also logged three multi-point efforts, including in each of his last two outings. The 20-year-old is up to eight goals, 11 assists, 34 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. While it's not yet his turn to be in line for a call-up, his improved play this season should keep him on the Hurricanes' radar in the next year or two.