Unger Sorum registered three assists in AHL Chicago's 7-6 overtime loss to Cleveland on Thursday.

Unger Sorum might have the yips -- he's gone 19 games without a goal. In that span, he's earned 14 helpers, but 11 of those assists have come over the last seven contests. He's still at a respectable 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) through 38 appearances this season, but he'll need to show more of a scoring touch before becoming an NHL candidate.