Unger Sorum was selected 62nd overall by the Hurricanes in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Unger Sorum was always going to be held in high regard by analytic-driven NHL organizations. Born September 14, he made the eligibility cutoff for this draft by exactly two days. Unger Sorum parlayed an excellent season with Leksands Jr. club (10G, 46P in 42GP) into a seven-game run with their main SHL club. A key part of the Swedish U18 (10P in 7GP) which lost to the United States in overtime in the gold medal game, Unger Sorum is worthy of a dice roll at this stage of the draft given he is nearly a full year younger than some other first-year eligible players.