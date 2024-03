Andersen (illness) has been activated off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's home game versus Montreal, per the NHL media site.

The Hurricanes have yet to announce a starter, but Andersen could be between the pipes against the Canadiens. He hasn't played since Nov. 2 against the Rangers due to a blood clotting issue, but if he's fully healthy, Andersen could take over as Carolina's No. 1 netminder down the stretch. The 34-year-old vet went 4-1-0 while posting a 2.87 GAA and an .894 save percentage through six appearances before landing on IR.