Andersen stopped 23 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

Andersen hasn't won a game since Nov. 6 and has dropped his last eight starts, going 0-6-2 with a 3.81 GAA and a subpar .832 save percentage over that stretch. What's even more worrying is the fact that Andersen has given up five goals in each of his last two outings. As if his backup role wasn't enough reason to avoid him in most formats, Andersen hasn't performed well on an individual level to even gain upside as a streaming option in deep formats.