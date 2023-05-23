Andersen stopped 16 of 17 shots in a 1-0 loss to Florida in Game 3 on Monday.

The only goal Andersen allowed was scored during a Panthers power play. Between him and Antti Raanta, who started in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Carolina's goaltenders have surrendered just six goals on 103 shots in this series, but the Hurricanes' forwards have gone cold. Carolina now finds itself down 3-0 with Game 4 set to be played Wednesday. It wouldn't be surprising if Andersen started in the must-win contest, especially because Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour's probable motivation for using Raanta in Game 2 was to rest Andersen after Thursday's quadruple-overtime contest. Fatigue shouldn't be a concern after the relatively light workload during Monday's outing. Andersen has a strong track record too, going 5-2 with a 1.58 GAA and a .937 save percentage in eight playoff appearances this year.