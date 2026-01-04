Andersen stopped 30 of 34 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Andersen and the Hurricanes were ahead 3-1 after two periods, but that lead was gone less than two minutes into the final frame. The Avalanche kept going, with a second Brock Nelson power-play tally deciding the game at 7:30 of the third period. This was Andersen's ninth loss in a row. He's allowed at least three goals in all of them, and he's lost his last six starts in regulation time. He drops to 5-10-2 with a 3.43 GAA and an .867 save percentage over 17 starts this season. Andersen will share the crease with Brandon Bussi, though both goalies have struggled with the Hurricanes' third-period lapses lately. The team won't have much time to dwell on this loss, as the Hurricanes visit the Devils on Sunday.