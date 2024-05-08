Andersen made 35 saves on 39 shots in Tuesday's game two loss to the Rangers.

Andersen has allowed four goals in consecutive games for the first time all season. He was limited to just 16 regular season appearances due to injury, so it's possible that fatigue is catching up to the 34-year-old with six consecutive starts. Overall this postseason, Andersen is 4-3 with a 2.58 GAA and a .899 save percentage through 7 outings. Andersen's next chance to rebound would be in game 3 on Thursday against New York.