Andersen made 19 saves in a 5-1 loss to Toronto on Thursday.

The first couple goals were purely bad luck. The first went off the post, hit Andersen and trickled over the line. The second hit the back glass and the puck bounced into the slot where a Leaf player drilled it past the stunned netminder. Andersen allowed four goals. He has really struggled over the last month. His last regulation win was Nov. 8, and he's 1-4-2 in seven starts. Andersen has allowed 23 goals in that span.