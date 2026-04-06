Andersen stopped 25 of 30 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Senators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter with 57 seconds left in the game.

Andersen has been rotating with Brandon Bussi between the pipes, but the former hasn't had the best results of late after dropping three of his past four starts. Over that stretch, Andersen has posted disappointing numbers, allowing a total of 13 goals on 76 shots. It wouldn't be surprising if the timeshare between Andersen and Bussi continues until the end of the regular season, but from a results perspective, Andersen is clearly the No. 2 option to protect the Hurricanes' crease behind Bussi.