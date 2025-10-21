Andersen stopped 25 of 22 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 1:37 left in the fourth period.

The Hurricanes' winning streak got snapped Monday by the Golden Knights, and there was not much Andersen could've done to prevent that outcome against the hottest attack in the league. Despite the 3-1-0 record, Andersen isn't having the best start to the campaign. He owns a solid 2.46 GAA, but the .894 save percentage through four starts is poor. Andersen should continue to see a heavy workload in the coming games, but that might change once Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body) is ready to return. Based on the recent results, it wouldn't be surprising if Brandon Bussi gets a start in any of the Hurricanes' final two games of the road trip as well -- either Thursday at Colorado or Saturday at Dallas.