Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andersen will patrol the home crease against Colorado on Saturday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Andersen has lost his last eight outings (0-6-2) while allowing 30 goals on 179 shots. He has a 5-9-2 record this season with a 3.38 GAA and an .865 save percentage through 16 appearances. Andersen made 44 saves in a 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche on Oct. 23. Colorado ranks first in the league with 4.05 goals per game this campaign.
