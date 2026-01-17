default-cbs-image
Andersen will defend the road net against New Jersey on Saturday, according to Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Andersen will get the second half of Carolina's back-to-back after Brandon Bussi played in Friday's 9-1 win over Florida. The 36-year-old Andersen is coming off a 14-save effort in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit. He has a 6-10-3 record with a 3.37 GAA and an .863 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. New Jersey ranks 27th in the league with 2.62 goals per game this campaign.

