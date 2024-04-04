Andersen will tend the twine at home versus the Bruins on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Andersen is riding a seven-game winning streak since returning from a blood clotting issue. The veteran netminder is sporting a fantastic 1.14 GAA and .957 save percentage over that stretch. Despite Andersen continuing to rack up wins, coach Rod Brind'Amour continues to stick to a goalie rotation that figures to see Pyotr Kochetkov in the crease Friday against Washington.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Seventh straight win•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Slated to face Red Wings•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Wins sixth straight•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Starting against Leafs•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Hot streak continues•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Starting Thursday•