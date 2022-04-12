Andersen will tend the twine in Tuesday's road matchup against the Rangers.

Andersen has appeared in five of the Canes' last six contests in which he posted a 2-3-0 record and 2.27 GAA. With just one more victory, the 32-year-old Dane will reach the 35-win mark for the fourth time in his nine-year NHL career. Heading into the postseason, Andersen should be the Game 1 starter and could get some rest down the stretch in order to get him ready for a deep run.