Andersen made 22 saves in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

The shutout was the first of the season for the 35-year-old netminder, and his third straight win since returning from knee surgery. Andersen has moved right back into a timeshare with Pyotr Kochetkov in the Carolina crease, and that arrangement figures to hold as long as both goalies remain healthy. On the season, Andersen is 6-1-0 in seven outings with a dazzling 1.84 GAA and .924 save percentage.