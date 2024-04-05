Andersen stopped 24 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins, with Boston's final goal getting scored into an empty net.
All three goals against Andersen came in the first 10:46 of the first period, and while the veteran netminder gave his squad a chance to mount a comeback, the Carolina offense didn't have much luck against Jeremy Swayman. It's Andersen's first loss since returning to the lineup a month ago, and in eight starts since the beginning of March he's posted a dazzling 1.38 GAA and .949 save percentage.
