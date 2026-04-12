Andersen turned away 26 of 27 shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

Andersen picked up his second consecutive win Saturday, as he kept the Mammoth off the scoreboard until early in the third period. With the win, he now holds a 16-14-5 record, a 3.05 GAA and an .874 save percentage through 35 appearances this season. Since the Olympics, the 36-year-old netminder has taken a step closer to his form in prior years with a 9-4-0 record and a 2.70 GAA across his last 13 outings. His save numbers have fluctuated during that time, however, making Andersen a risky option for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.