Andersen stopped 29 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights, with Vegas' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Hurricanes briefly took a 3-2 lead early in the third period, but Andersen couldn't withstand a late onslaught from the visitors. The veteran netminder has given up fewer than three goals only once in his first six starts this season, leaving him with a 3.11 GAA and .892 save percentage despite a 4-2-0 record, and with Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body) returning to practice Monday, Andersen's stint holding down the top job in the Carolina crease is close to coming to an end.