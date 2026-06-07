Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Chased after two periods

Andersen stopped 12 of 16 shots over two periods in Saturday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Andersen gave up all four goals in the last half of the second period. Brandon Bussi took over in goal to begin the third, and he allowed just one goal on 19 shots, which came in the second overtime. Andersen's magic from earlier in the postseason might be running out -- he's allowed 12 goals on 65 shots over three games versus Vegas. Overall, he has gone 13-2 with a 1.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 16 playoff outings. Given the trend of his performance, it's no guarantee Andersen gets the nod for Game 4 on Tuesday.