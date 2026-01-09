Andersen made 11 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Carolina out-shot the visitors 35-13 on the night, and Andersen shut the door completely in the second half of the game. It was the veteran netminder's first win since Nov. 6, and it was an encouraging performance after he'd given up 14 goals on just 84 shots over his prior three starts. With Pyotr Kochetkov (hip) on the shelf, Andersen is seeing regular action again, but he remains behind Brandon Bussi on the depth chart.