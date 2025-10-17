Andersen stopped 23 of 24 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Andersen allowed a goal to Leo Carlsson in the second period, but that was the extent of the damage in a game the Hurricanes controlled throughout. This was Andersen's third straight start to begin the season and his best performance of the three. He's allowed seven goals on 69 shots in those games, though the Hurricanes' defense has largely prevented him from seeing too many pucks. The road trip continues with a game in Los Angeles on Saturday.